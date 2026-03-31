'No negotiations with Americans since war began: Iran rejects Trump's claim of ongoing talks

Tehran:

Iran has firmly denied engaging in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States since the conflict began on February 28, contradicting repeated claims from Washington that talks were progressing well. In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that no negotiations had taken place during the 31 days of fighting.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei clarified that the US had only sent requests for talks along with proposals through intermediaries, including Pakistan, but no formal dialogue had been initiated.

No negotiations with America in 31-days: Iran

"We have had no negotiations with America in these thirty-one days. What has occurred is the submission of a negotiation request, accompanied by a set of proposals from America, which has reached us through certain intermediaries, including Pakistan," Baqaei said in a post on X.

"Our position is very clear. As America's military aggression and invasion continue with full intensity, all our efforts and capabilities are devoted to defending Iran's essence. We have felt the previous experiences with our flesh, skin, and bones, and we do not forget the betrayal that was inflicted upon diplomacy in two instances within less than a year," he added.

US-Iran talks continuing, going well: White House

Despite Tehran denying 'direct negotiations,' the White House has said that communication between the United States and Iran is ongoing and going well.

Addressing reporters during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that despite negative public rhetoric from Iran, engagement through diplomatic channels continues and is making progress. "It's no surprise that we are seeing the remaining elements of the regime become increasingly eager to end the destruction and come to the negotiating table while they still can," she said.

"Despite all of the public posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated to us privately," the Press Secretary added.

US negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker: Trump

US President Donald Trump said the US is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in an interview with the New York Post published Monday.

However, the former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington's negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

He also threatened to destroy Iran's energy sites, desalination plants, and other vital infrastructure if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached "shortly."

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)," Trump posted.

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