Friday, August 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. No final decision on international traveller COVID vaccination rule: White House

No final decision on international traveller COVID vaccination rule: White House

"That is certainly under strong consideration, but it is under a policy process review right now that I won't get ahead of myself," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a daily briefing, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS IANS
Washington Published on: August 06, 2021 7:20 IST
final decision, international traveller, COVID vaccination rule, White House, latest international n
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

No final decision on international traveller vaccination rule: White House.

 

The White House said on Thursday that the US government has not yet made a final decision on whether to require international travellers to be fully vaccinated.

"That is certainly under strong consideration, but it is under a policy process review right now that I won't get ahead of myself," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a daily briefing, Xinhua news agency reported.

"While there hasn't been a final decision made, how the interagency groups are looking at this is with the objective of taking steps that will return international travel at a moment when it's appropriate. Right now, we're not at that point because of the rise of the Delta variant but we want to have a process in place for when we hit that moment," Psaki said.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients also said on Thursday that there has been no decision about how to reopen international travel, implying other options were being considered.

Multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration is developing a plan to require foreign visitors to have Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Covid-19 pandemic is making a fierce comeback to the US with its Delta variant, which accounts for an estimated 93.4 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases in the country during the last two weeks of July, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

Also Read: White House releases strategy on addressing root causes of migration in Central America

Also Read: India is 'incredibly important' partner to United States in the region and globally: White House

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X