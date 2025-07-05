Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi arrested in US in PNB fraud case According to the complaint filed by the US prosecution, extradition proceedings are being initiated on two serious charges against Nehal Modi.

New Delhi:

Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi, has been arrested by US. authorities on July 4, 2025. The United States Department of Justice informed Indian authorities that the arrest was made pursuant to a joint extradition request submitted by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the complaint filed by the US prosecution, extradition proceedings are being initiated on two serious charges, one count of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and one count of criminal conspiracy under Sections 120-B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Nehal Modi key accused in PNB fraud case

Nehal Modi is a key accused in the multi-billion-dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, one of India’s biggest banking scams. Indian agencies have alleged that he played a crucial role in laundering proceeds of crime for his brother Nirav Modi, who is also facing extradition proceedings in the UK.

Investigations by ED and CBI have revealed that Nehal assisted in hiding and moving large sums of illicit money using shell companies and overseas financial channels, violating multiple Indian laws.

Next hearing on July 17

The next hearing in the extradition proceedings is scheduled for July 17, 2025, during which a status conference will take place. Nehal Modi is expected to apply for bail, which the US prosecution has already stated it will oppose.

Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice had been issued earlier against Nehal Modi by Indian authorities in connection with the PNB case.