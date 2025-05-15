Nirav Modi's bail plea rejected by London court for 10th time in PNB scam case CBI could successfully defend the arguments which resulted in the rejection of the bail. Neerav Deepak Modi is in a UK prison since 19th March 2019, sources said.

London:

A court in the United Kingdom has again rejected a bail plea filed by Nirav Modi, a fugitive diamond merchant wanted in the Rs 6,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam case.

"Fresh bail petition filed by Nirav Deepak Modi was rejected today by the High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, London. The bail arguments were strongly opposed by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate who was ably assisted by a strong CBI team consisting of investigating and law officers who travelled to London for this purpose," CBI said.

"CBI could successfully defend the arguments which resulted in the rejection of the bail. Neerav Deepak Modi is in a UK prison since 19th March 2019. It may be recalled that Neerav Modi is a fugitive economic offender who is wanted for Trial in India in a Bank fraud case by the CBI for defrauding Punjab National Bank for Rs. 6498.20 crore," it added.

His extradition has already been approved by the High Court of the UK in favour of the Government of India. This is his 10th bail petition since his detention in UK, which was successfully defended by CBI through the Crown Prosecution Service, London.