Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. 22 students killed, over 100 people trapped in rubble as school collapses in Nigeria

22 students killed, over 100 people trapped in rubble as school collapses in Nigeria

The rescue operation was immediately launched. Several people were believed to be trapped in the rubble.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Abuja Published on: July 13, 2024 7:23 IST
Nigeria school collapse, Students killed in Nigeria school collapse
Image Source : REUTERS Visual from the spot

Over 20 students were killed while several others were injured after a two-story school collapsed during morning classes on Friday (July 12) in north-central Nigeria, officials said, adding that the rescuers are on a frantic search for over 100 people trapped in the rubble. The incident took place at Saints Academy college in Plateau state's Busa Buji community, soon after the students, several of whom were 15-year-old or younger, arrived for classes.

“A total of 154 students were trapped but 132 of them were rescued and were being treated for injuries in various hospitals. Twenty-two students were killed,” Plateau police spokesman Alfred Alabo said.

Rescue operation launched

The rescue operation was launched by the rescue and health workers, as well as security forces, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency said.

“To ensure prompt medical attention, the government has instructed hospitals to prioritize treatment without documentation or payment,” Plateau state's Commissioner for Information Musa Ashoms said in a statement.

Government reacts to the incident

The state government blamed the tragedy on the school's “weak structure and location near a riverbank." It urged schools facing similar issues to close down.

Dozens of villagers gathered near the school, some weeping and others offering to help, as excavators combed through the debris on the part of the building that caved in. One woman was seen wailing and attempting to go closer to the rubble as others held her back.

Building collapses are becoming common in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with more than a dozen such incidents recorded in the last two years. Authorities often blame such disasters on a failure to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.

 

(With AP inputs)

ALSO READ | MOMENT: Istanbul building collapses like a deck of cards, one killed, several injured

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement