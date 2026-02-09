Nigeria: 30 killed, several injured as passenger truck crashes in Kano According to the Kano State government, the truck was transporting both passengers and goods from Kano towards Gujungu town. Many of those on board were thrown from the vehicle when it overturned.

As many as 30 people were killed after a truck carrying passengers lost control and crashed in northern Nigeria. The deadly accident took place on Sunday along a major highway in Kwanar Barde, a town in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Officials said the vehicle, a large trailer, was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, leading to the fatal crash.

According to the Kano State government, the truck was transporting both passengers and goods from Kano towards Gujungu town. Many of those on board were thrown from the vehicle when it overturned. Several other passengers were injured in the accident, with many reported to be in serious condition. The injured victims have been taken to different hospitals across the state for treatment.

The details were confirmed in a statement issued by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. Authorities blamed reckless driving for the crash.

"The governor described the incident as heartbreaking and a great loss not only to the affected families but to the entire people of Kano state," the statement said.

At least 162 killed in deadly night attacks on villages in Nigeria

At least 162 people were killed after armed fighters attacked two villages in western Nigeria, in what officials describe as one of the worst assaults in the region in recent months.

The violence took place on Tuesday evening in Woro and Nuku, two rural communities in Kwara state. Mohammed Omar Bio, a lawmaker who represents the area in parliament, confirmed the death toll on Wednesday.

According to Bio, the attackers were members of the Lakurawa, an armed group believed to have links to the Islamic State. He said the group stormed the villages and carried out coordinated attacks on residents. No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Aid workers have struggled to reach the affected areas. Ayodeji Emmanuel Babaomo, secretary of the Red Cross in Kwara state, said the organisation has not been able to access the communities because of their remote location. He explained that the villages are nearly eight hours by road from the state capital and lie close to the border with Benin.