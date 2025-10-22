New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon celebrates Annakut and Hindu New Year at BAPS Temple in Wellington New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the BAPS temple in Wellington to perform aarti and puja on the occasion of the Hindu New Year.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the Annakut and Hindu New Year festivities at BAPS Mandir in Wellington, celebrating devotion, gratitude, and community spirit. He was accompanied by several other delegates and community guests.

During the festivities, Prime Minister Luxon personally prepared an offering for the Annakut, performed the inaugural Aarti to usher in the New Year, and visited a youth-led exhibition showcasing community initiatives. "On the auspicious occasion of Annakut, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year, we were honoured to welcome Rt Hon Christopher Luxon, along with esteemed delegates and community guests, to the celebrations at BAPS Wellington Mandir," the BAPS said in a statement.

BAPS extends best wishes to PM

A special New Year prayer letter from Mahant Swami Maharaj was presented to the Prime Minister, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity, and unity among all New Zealanders.

The temple extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Luxon and all guests for participating in the celebration, wishing that the New Year brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment to everyone. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and all our guests for joining us in this celebration of devotion and gratitude. May the New Year bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment to all," it added.

PM Christopher Luxon shares pics on Instagram

PM Christopher Luxon also shared the pictures from the celebrations and thanked everyone at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Wellington, for the very warm welcome.

PM Luxon, during the Annakut and Hindu New Year celebrations, highlighted that such festivities not only hold religious significance but also showcase the country's commitment to diversity and pluralism. He expressed gratitude to community members for participating and sharing their cultural heritage.

Annakut marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar. The term Annakut means "mountain of food," reflecting the large variety of dishes offered to God during the celebrations. The festival is observed to pray for unity, peace, and prosperity within society.