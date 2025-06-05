New Zealand MP shows AI-generated nude of herself in Parliament, says 'imagine how easy...' New Zealand MP Laura McLeod McClure shocked Parliament by showing an AI-generated nude image of herself to highlight the growing threat of deepfake exploitation. She revealed the image was fake and self-made in under five minutes to demonstrate how easily such content can be created and misused.

In a bold move that stunned New Zealand’s Parliament and sparked global headlines, MP Laura McLeod McClure held up a nude image of herself, created using artificial intelligence, to highlight the dangers of deepfake technology and advocate for stricter laws to combat digital exploitation. The shocking moment came as McClure introduced the Deepfake Digital Harm and Exploitation Bill, aimed at banning the creation and distribution of explicit deepfake content without consent.

“This image looks like me. It’s AI-generated. It took me less than five minutes to make,” McClure told the House. “Now imagine how easy it is for someone else, with worse intentions, to do the same,” she said.

Deepfake tech must not be weaponised, says MP

McClure warned that deepfake tools are increasingly being used to humiliate, harass, and exploit women and girls, often without their knowledge or consent. “The problem isn’t the technology itself, but how easily it is being weaponised against people—especially women. Our laws are lagging far behind,” she said. The MP said it was “deeply disturbing” to think about the helplessness a person might feel if a fake nude image of them were to go viral online. “It’s terrifying. It’s degrading. And we must stop it.”

New bill seeks tougher penalties

McClure’s proposed bill calls for a complete ban on creating and sharing sexually explicit deepfake content without consent, closing current legal gaps in New Zealand’s digital safety framework. The legislation would make it a criminal offence to manipulate images or videos of someone into sexually explicit material without their permission.

Her speech, and the visual demonstration in Parliament, have triggered widespread discussion in New Zealand and abroad, with digital rights groups, privacy advocates, and lawmakers rallying behind her call for reform. “We cannot wait until more lives are damaged. The time to act against deepfake abuse is now,” McClure concluded.