New York Mayor Election: Zohran Mamdani leads contest over Andrew Cuomo as 7,35,000 people cast vote New York Mayor Election: A Democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani is the frontrunner in surveys and has a comfortable lead over his rivals — Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

New York:

Around 735,000 people have cast votes as the New York mayoral election is underway, according to the city’s Board of Elections. The rise in early voting suggests increased interest among voters — particularly young voters.

Zohran Mamdani is frontrunner in surveys

A Democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani is the frontrunner in surveys and has a comfortable lead over his rivals — Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

As per the recent AtlasIntel poll, conducted between October 25 and 30, Mamdani leads with 41% support, followed by Cuomo at 34%, and Republican Curtis Sliwa at 24%. The survey that was polled with around 1,500 voters, gave Mamdani a lead of 6.6 percentage points, this is his narrowest since July, according to the New York Post report.

Other earlier polls suggested a more comfortable margin for Mamdani. A Fox News–Beacon Research poll conducted from October 24 to 28 showed him ahead by 16 points (47% to 31%). Similarly, a Marist University poll from the same period put him up 16 points at 48% to 32%.

In the meantime, other polls showed similar trends as Quinnipiac University has placed Mamdani ahead by 10 points, Manhattan Institute by 15 points, and Victory Insights by 18 points.

Young people vote early in polls

Of the total 735,000 voters who cast early ballots, around 151,000 ballots were cast on Sunday, the final day of early voting. Among young people lagged early in the week as about 80,000 people under 35 voted from Sunday to Thursday, but that number jumped from Friday to Sunday as over 100,000 voters under the age of 35 cast ballots, including more than 45,000 on Sunday, according to The Times.