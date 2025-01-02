New Orleans truck attack: Shamsud-Din Jabbar posted videos hours before rampage, says Biden

Follow us on Image Source : AP FBI reported US President Joe Biden that Jabbar posted videos before the attack.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran and the attacker in the New Orleans rampage, had posted videos hours before the attack. Biden added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found videos, and he was briefed about it by the agency. The videos indicate that Jabbar was inspired by ISS, expressing a desire to kill.

Biden said, "The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill. The ISIS flag was found in his vehicle which he rented to conduct this attack. Possible explosives were found in the vehicle as well, and more explosives were found nearby...The investigation is continuing to be active and no one should jump to conclusions."

The rampage unfolded after 3 am and left the city shocked, raising certain questions about security measures in the bustling French Quarter. The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after crashing his rented truck.

