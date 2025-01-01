BREAKING: Mass casualty after vehicle rams into crowd in New Orleans on New Year’s Day

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Reports surfaced early Wednesday of a mass casualty incident in New Orleans, a southern US city. According to CBS News, the BBC's US partner, a vehicle ploughed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the city's French Quarter. A police department source told a WGNO-TV reporter that the crash may have resulted in up to 10 fatalities.

Notably, Bourbon Street, known for its vibrant bars and clubs, was packed with New Year’s revellers celebrating the arrival of 2025.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.