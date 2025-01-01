Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
BREAKING: Mass casualty after vehicle rams into crowd in New Orleans on New Year’s Day

The incident is said to have happened at around 3.15am local time, at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 16:49 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 16:57 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Reports surfaced early Wednesday of a mass casualty incident in New Orleans, a southern US city. According to CBS News, the BBC's US partner, a vehicle ploughed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the city's French Quarter. A police department source told a WGNO-TV reporter that the crash may have resulted in up to 10 fatalities.

Notably, Bourbon Street, known for its vibrant bars and clubs, was packed with New Year’s revellers celebrating the arrival of 2025.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

