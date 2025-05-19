Netanyahu vows Israel's full control over Gaza, signals possible ceasefire terms Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to take full control of the Gaza Strip, emphasizing a decisive military approach amid ongoing fighting. While announcing the limited entry of food supplies to prevent a famine, he also outlined conditions for a potential ceasefire.

New Delhi:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday declared that Israel's military aims to take full control of the Gaza Strip, just a day after suggesting a potential ceasefire with Hamas under specific conditions. In a video posted to his Telegram channel, Netanyahu said, "The fighting is intense, and we are making progress. We will take control of all the territory of the Strip." He added, "We will not give up. But in order to succeed, we must act in a way that cannot be stopped."

Netanyahu also announced that a "basic amount" of food would be allowed into Gaza to prevent a famine, citing both practical and diplomatic considerations. "We must not let the population [of Gaza] sink into famine, both for practical and diplomatic reasons," he said, warning that even Israel's allies would not tolerate "images of mass starvation."

Terms for ceasefire under discussion

On Sunday, Netanyahu's office released a statement outlining the conditions for a potential agreement with Hamas. These terms reportedly include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas leaders, and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip.

“The negotiating team in Doha is currently working to explore every possible avenue for an agreement—whether under the Witkoff framework or as part of a broader end to the conflict, which would entail the return of all hostages, the removal of Hamas militants from Gaza, and the strip’s demilitarization,” the statement said.

These discussions are reportedly based on a proposal from US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. According to a Channel 12 report, Witkoff’s plan seeks to free most or all hostages, halt the fighting, and remove Hamas from power.

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu has instructed Israeli negotiators to remain in Qatar, a move that an Israeli official described on Saturday as a tentative sign of hope for progress.

Humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Overnight Israeli airstrikes on Sunday reportedly killed more than 100 people, forcing the closure of the region's main hospital. Aid organizations like the Red Cross have warned that Gaza's humanitarian infrastructure is on the verge of collapse, with Israel's blockade severely restricting essential supplies for over two months.

In parallel, Israel has launched a new military operation, “Gideon’s Chariots,” aimed at expanding territorial control, pushing civilians further south, and tightening its grip on the distribution of aid.

While President Trump has backed Israel’s stance, he has also acknowledged the severity of the crisis, saying, “A lot of people are starving in Gaza,” and emphasised the need for the US to assist both sides.

(With agency inputs)