Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'standing with Israel' as Middle East conflict rages on

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "standing with Israel", as tensions continue to rage in the Middle East following Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. Though he didn't provide details regarding this conversation, he said people of India are admired in Israel a lot.

"I spoke to our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I thanked him for standing with Israel, standing for the truth and for the enormous friendship of the people of India. They are much admired in India. I won't get into the detail of the conversation but I spoke to him..." the 76-year-old Israeli leader said, while speaking to reporters.

PM Modi had held a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu on Sunday during which he conveyed India's concerns over the situation in the Middle East. During the talks, the Indian prime minister emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority, while calling for an end to all kinds of hostilities in the region.

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," PM Modi had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the beginning of the Middle East conflict, PM Modi has been in touch with Gulf leaders. On Sunday, he spoke Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. Earlier, he had also held talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Saturday, reviewing the situation. During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised the safety of Indians in the region, and also pushed for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all issues between all sides.

Till now, one Indian national has been killed in the conflict. The Indian national was on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, when it was hit by an explosive-laden unmanned boat. The government has said it is providing all necessary assistance to his family members.