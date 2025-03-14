Rotten, antisemitic: Netanyahu slams UN report accusing Israel of 'sexual violence' against Palestinians The commission, in its report, documented a range of violations perpetrated against Palestinian women, men, girls, and boys. It has accused the Israeli security forces of rape and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees.

United Nations-backed human rights experts claimed on Thursday that Israeli forces made "the systematic use of sexual, reproductive, and other gender-based violence" in its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The commission in its report examined the widespread destruction of Gaza, the use of heavy explosives in civilian areas, and Israeli attacks on hospitals and health facilities. It said that all three led to "disproportionate violence against women and children."

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the Human Rights Council, the UN body responsible for commissioning the team of independent experts, referring to it as an "anti-Israel circus" that "has long been exposed as an antisemitic, rotten, terrorist-supporting, and irrelevant body."

In its report, the commission documented a range of violations perpetrated against Palestinian women, men, girls, and boys, accusing the Israeli security forces of rape and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees.

However, Israel has denied the systematic abuse of prisoners, as it said actions are taken when there are violations.

Chris Sidoti, a member of the commission, said, "Our report finds that Israel has increasingly employed sexual, reproductive, and other forms of gender-based violence against Palestinians as part of a broader effort to undermine their right to self-determination."

Sidoti also claimed that the report "also concludes that Israel has carried out genocidal acts through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities."

Israel says it took extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians in the 15-month war, which has been paused by a fragile ceasefire. It blames civilian deaths and destruction on Hamas because the militants operate in residential areas.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Israeli authorities, citing eyewitness accounts and other evidence, have accused Hamas-led militants of widespread rape and sexual violence. Israeli experts who have treated former hostages say some were subjected to physical and sexual abuse in captivity.

(With inputs from AP)