Nepal to observe three days national mourning as monsoon-induced disasters claim over 200 lives

Amid the ongoing search and rescue operation in Nepal after monsoon-induced floods and landslides wreaked havoc, claiming over 200 lives, Government Spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung announced on Monday (September 30) that the Himalayan nation will observe three days of national mourning in the wake of the disaster.

"Nepal will observe three days of national mourning following the flooding and landslide disaster across the nation. Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of those killed in Saturday’s rain-induced flood and landslide," Nepal Government Spokesperson Prithvi Subba said in a statement.

"Prime Minister and Ministers will donate one month's salary to the PM relief fund, which will be utilized for aid efforts for the victims and deceased," he added.





It is pertinent to note that incessant rainfall in the Himalayan nation over the last three days triggered a disastrous situation, with over 205 people killed in monsoon-induced flooding and landslides that have affected Kathmandu and most of Nepal's districts.

While over 24 people are reported missing, and more than 130 others have sustained injuries, the Nepal's Home Ministry stated that all security agencies are currently deployed on ground for relief and rescue efforts.

"The Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force personnel have so far rescued around 4,500 individuals affected by the disaster," they added.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the tragedy, India issued an advisory on Monday, underscoring the current situation and providing multiple helpline numbers. The Indian Embassy mentioned that several Indian tourists were stranded in the flood-hit region. "The Embassy is in touch with some of these groups and is arranging for their safe return. The Embassy is also coordinating closely with Nepali authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens who are stranded," the advisory stated.

The Embassy urged Indian citizens in Nepal who require assistance to contact the following emergency numbers (with WhatsApp):

+977-9851316807: [Emergency Helpline]

+977-9851107021: [Attache (Consular)]

+977-9749833292: [ASO (Consular)]

