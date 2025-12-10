Nepal interim govt signs 10-point pact with Gen Z on poll reforms, rights probe, and good governance Nepal's government and Gen Z representatives have signed a 10-point agreement focused on electoral reforms, justice for protest victims and anti-corruption measures. The pact promises compensation, rights investigations and a youth-centric governance approach following the recent mass protests.

Kathmandu:

Nepal's interim government on Wednesday signed a crucial 10-point agreement with representatives of the Gen Z movement, marking a significant political turn after weeks of youth-led protests that brought down the KP Sharma Oli-led dispensation. Prime Minister Sushila Karki signed the pact on behalf of the government, while Boj Bikram Thapa represented families of those killed and injured during the September Gen Z movement, officials at the Prime Minister's Office said.

Compensation, justice and release of detainees promised

Under the agreement, the government committed to compensation, free medical treatment, educational support and employment opportunities for families of those killed or injured in the protests. It also agreed to release all detainees held during the movement and to constitute a high-level commission to probe allegations of suppression and human rights violations, with action promised against those found guilty.

Electoral reforms and anti-corruption measures

The pact also outlines key electoral reforms, including the introduction of a 'No-vote' option on ballot papers. A separate commission will be formed to curb corruption and strengthen good governance mechanisms, reflecting the core demands raised by protesting youth. Calling the agreement a "milestone for change", Prime Minister Karki said it would help avert future unrest and steer the country towards a more youth-driven governance model. "The power should go to the young people, the state should run as per their ideas, and we want to see the future of our children," she said at the signing ceremony, attended by ministers and senior government officials, as reported by news agency PTI.

India assures election assistance to Nepal

Earlier on Tuesday, senior Indian official Munu Mahawar met with Nepal Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal in Kathmandu and conveyed India's commitment to assist in the smooth conduct of the March 5 general election in the Himalayan nation. Mahawar, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is on a four-day visit to Nepal to review its election preparations and assess progress in India-funded development projects.

During his meeting with Aryal, Mahawar underscored the need to ensure the availability of necessary resources and equipment for the upcoming polls, home ministry officials said. He conveyed India's commitment to provide full support to Nepal in the smooth conduct of the general election. Mahawar also conveyed India's readiness to assist in post-earthquake reconstruction in Jajarkot, which was struck by a major quake in 2023, and in restoring infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

