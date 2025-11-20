Nepal GenZ protests: Curfew imposed in Bara clashes erupt months after regime change | What we know so far Nepal protests news: Curfew has been reimposed in Bara district after new clashes broke out between protesters and cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist, led by former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

Kathmandu:

Nepal is witnessing a fresh wave of protests and clashes involving the youth and security forces in the Bara district amid renewed tension on Thursday as authorities reimposed a curfew. This came after fresh clashes between GenZ protesters and supporters of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist, deepening the political unrest that has gripped the country since the fall of the Oli government.

Curfew reimposed in Bara district

Curfew has been reimposed in Bara district after new clashes broke out between protesters and cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist, led by former prime minister KP Sharma Oli. The district administration office said the curfew will remain in place until 8 pm local time on Thursday. Officials said the measure was necessary due to rising tensions and the need to restore calm.

Why the clashes escalated

The confrontations began earlier in the week and grew more intense when young demonstrators, who have been active in recent political movements, came face to face with UML supporters during heated exchanges. Security forces have been deployed at key points in Bara to prevent further violence as the district struggles with deepening political unrest.

How the airport incident triggered the violence

Police said a clash erupted when a Buddha Air flight carrying CPN UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel and party youth leader Mahesh Basnet was preparing to take off from Kathmandu for Simara. They had been scheduled to speak at an anti government rally. When news spread that the leaders were flying to Simara, Gen Z protesters gathered at the airport to oppose their arrival. This led to a confrontation with local UML cadres.

Buddha Airlines later cancelled all its domestic flights from Kathmandu to Simara for the day, including the one carrying the two UML leaders. They returned home after the disruption.

Nepal protests and the fall of KP Sharma Oli's government

The CPN UML has been holding protest programmes across Nepal demanding the reinstatement of the House of Representatives, which was dissolved on September 12 following the Gen Z movement that brought down the Oli government. Gen Z activists have also been calling for accountability over the alleged mass killing of protesters on September 9 during demonstrations against corruption and a proposed social media ban under the previous administration.