Nepal hit by 4.8 magnitude earthquake, no casualties reported

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 3:59 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake’s epicenter was located at Latitude 29.17° N and Longitude 81.59° E. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Nepal frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position along the Himalayan fault line, a tectonically active region. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks.