Nepal Cabinet Formation: Ghising, Khanal and Om Prakash likely ministers in Sushila Karki govt Sushila Karki's new Nepal cabinet is set to include technocrats like Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal, signaling a reform-driven government.

In a significant political development, key names for ministerial positions in Nepal’s upcoming government have begun to emerge, following the swearing-in of Sushila Karki, 73, as the country’s first woman Prime Minister on Friday night. Her appointment comes after days of political uncertainty triggered by the abrupt resignation of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who stepped down amid widespread public protests over a controversial social media ban and allegations of corruption.

If confirmed, the new cabinet is expected to include a mix of prominent technocrats and professionals, indicating a reform-oriented agenda under Karki’s leadership.

Expected ministers and portfolios

Kulman Ghising, former Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), is set to be appointed as the Minister for Energy. Ghising is widely credited with ending Nepal’s power cuts and leading transformative energy reforms. He also played a key role in facilitating the India-Nepal energy trade agreement, which targets the exchange of 10,000 MW of electricity over the next decade.

Rameshwor Khanal, a respected former Finance Secretary and proponent of economic reforms, is likely to become the Finance Minister. His appointment is seen as a step toward restoring fiscal discipline and boosting investor confidence.

Om Prakash Aryal, a Supreme Court lawyer and close aide of Sushila Karki, is expected to take charge of the Home Ministry. Known for his legal activism, Aryal has filed over 50 petitions against previous governments and is considered a staunch advocate for transparency and justice.

Balananda Sharma, a retired Lieutenant General of the Nepal Army, is being considered for the post of Defence Minister. Sharma played a crucial role in integrating former Maoist combatants into the national army after the civil conflict.

Oath ceremony likely tomorrow

Sources indicate that the swearing-in ceremony could take place as early as tomorrow, finalising the long-anticipated cabinet formation.

The Karki-led government is expected to include a mix of professionals, legal experts, and reformers — a shift from traditional political appointments.

Other notable figures

Meanwhile, Asim Man Singh Basnet, the founder of Nepal’s popular ride-sharing platform Pathao, has also been discussed in political circles, though his formal role in the government remains unclear.

This potential lineup marks a new direction for Nepalese politics, blending technocratic expertise with clean governance ideals championed by Karki.