Nearly 100 climate activists arrested in New York

Nearly 100 climate activists were arrested in New York City during a protest after they blocked traffic and vandalized the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue.

The protest on Monday was part of a series of global demonstrations organised by the UK-based Extinction Rebellion movement in some 60 cities worldwide, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local media reported that hundreds of people marched from downtown Manhattan's Battery Park to Wall Street, chanting slogans that call for more actions on climate change.

After about half an hour into the protest, some activists poured fake blood on the Wall Street Charging Bull, before lying down on the ground in a "die-in" protest around the statue and in front of the New York Stock Exchange just a block away.

Some other activists blocked traffic on nearby streets and sidewalks during their march, making some passers-by complain about their way of protesting.

A spokesperson of the New York Police Department told Xinhua that a total of 93 people were arrested due to acts of civil disobedience, including 26 at the Charging Bull, eight at the Stock Exchange and 59 at a nearby crossing at Broadway and Pine Street.

Also on Monday, 21 activists were arrested in London who were also protesting as part of the Extinction Rebellion movement.

Police in Australia and New Zealand have already arrested dozens of Extinction Rebellion activists on Monday.

Some 30 campaigners in Sydney were charged with committing offences after hundreds of protesters blocked a busy road.

