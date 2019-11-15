Image Source : PTI Nawaz Sharif continues to remain critical: Personal physician

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's health has continued to be in critical condition and delays to allow the PML-N supremo to travel abroad for treatment could result in an adverse impact on his life, his personal physician said on Friday. "Former PM #NawazSharif's health status remains critical. Special Medical Board of Punjab Govt. comprising eminent medical professionals recommended travelling for medical treatment abroad to a centre of excellence," doctor Adnan Khan tweeted.

"The delay could've serious adverse health & life consequences."

Khan also attached pictures of a letter sent by the Medical Board of the Services Hospital to Punjab's Health Department on Sunday, reports The News International.

In the letter, the Board concluded that it agreed with the doctors of the Services Hospital for moving the former premier abroad for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court was due to resume hearing on Friday on an application seeking the removal of Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif had filed the petition on Thursday.

It challenged the government's conditional one-time permission to Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment only after submitting 7.5 billion Pakistani rupees as surety bond.

ALSO READ: Lightning kills 20 in Pakistan

ALSO READ: Will provide internet in Kashmir, says Pakistan minister; gets brutally trolled