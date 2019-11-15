Image Source : AP Lightning kills 20 in Pakistan

At least 20 people were killed when lightning struck rural areas following heavy rains in Pakistan's Sindh province, it was reported on Friday. The lightning incidents took place in the areas of Mithi, Chhachhi and Ram Singh Sodho village in Tharparkar district after widespread rains began battering the desert region late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, reports Dawn news. There were also reports of hundreds of animals that have perished in the lightning strikes and fire that followed in the affected areas.

While three victims were killed on Wednesday night, the 17 others, including 10 women, died on Thursday.

At least 30 persons suffered injuries in lightning strike incidents and were brought to hospitals in Mithi, Islamkot and Chhachhro towns.

Authorities in the affected areas said that the toll was likely to increase.

