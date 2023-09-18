Nawaz Sharif's driver spits on woman for calling him 'very corrupt Pakistani politician' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab of the viral video

Nawaz Sharif’s driver in London spat on a woman for calling the former Pakistan prime minister a “very corrupt politician”, with him by his side in the car.

In the video which went viral on social media, a woman stopped Sharif’s car in which he was sitting next to the driver, and asked “I’ve heard that you are a very corrupt Pakistani politician”.

Hearing this, Sharif’s driver spat on her, closed the window of the car, and drove away.

The incident took place in London

According to the video which was shot by the woman herself, she waved at Sharif’s car in which he was traveling. The driver stopped the car and opened the window of the car. Sharif asked her how she was.

The woman responded in the affirmative and asked her question, after which she was spat on. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday (September 16) in Hyde Park area in London.

The video went viral on social media

The video of the incident went viral on social media with various users sharing it on X, formerly Twitter. The people condemned the incident on social media.

Nawaz Sharif escaped Pakistan after being convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He has since then been staying in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

He went to London in 2019 for treatment and has been living there since then.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is set to arrive in Pakistan on October 21.

A public gathering in Lahore will be held on October 21 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to welcome Nawaz Sharif, who will be returning to Pakistan from the UK after a nearly four-year exile, according to the local media.

Latest World News