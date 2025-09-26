NATO chief makes big claim: PM Modi asked Putin about his strategy on Ukraine, flagged US tariffs “Delhi is on phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow," the NATO chief said and added that PM Narendra Modi is asking Putin to “explain the strategy", citing that India has been hit with 50 per cent tariffs.

New York:

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Russian President Vladimir Putin about his strategy for Ukraine, and also flagged the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on India. Mark Rutte reportedly told CNN that the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump were having a big impact on Russia.

Here’s what NATO chief said?

“Delhi is on phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow," the NATO chief said and added that PM Narendra Modi is asking Putin to “explain the strategy", citing that India has been hit with 50 per cent tariffs.

NATO chief issued such statements while speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York.

However, there was no immediate reaction by Indian or Russian officials on the same.

Trump’s tariff increases to 50%

It should be noted that Donald Trump last month imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on India, along with extra 25% penalty for buying Russian oil. The US administration clarified that the tariffs were intended to discourage India from purchasing Russian energy, which the US says indirectly supports Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine.

Apart from this, the Trump administration also called for Nato countries to impose tariffs on China and reduce purchases of Russian oil.

India calls US tariffs ‘unjustified’

In the meantime, the Indian government termed the US tariffs as ‘unjustified’, emphasising that India's procurement of Russian oil was essential for ensuring affordable energy for its 1.4 billion citizens amid global supply disruptions.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that, unlike India, the United States and the European Union maintained substantial trade with Russia without similar strategic necessity.

Trump imposes 100 per cent tariff on pharmaceutical drugs

Earlier in the day, Trump imposed 100 per cent tariff on pharmaceutical drugs, 50 per cent on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30 per cent on upholstered furniture and 25 per cent on heavy trucks starting on October 1.

The posts on his social media site on Thursday showed that Trump's devotion to tariffs did not end with the trade frameworks and import taxes that were launched in August, a reflection of the president's confidence that taxes will help to reduce the government's budget deficit while increasing domestic manufacturing.

While Trump did not provide a legal justification for the tariffs, he appeared to stretch the bounds of his role as commander-in-chief by stating on Truth Social that the taxes on imported kitchen cabinets and sofas were needed "for National Security and other reasons".

