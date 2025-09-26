Trump imposes 100% tariff on import of pharmaceutical drugs: Why it is a matter of concern for India? Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that the pharmaceutical tariffs would not apply to companies that are building manufacturing plants in the United States, which he defined as either "breaking ground" or being "under construction".

US President Donald Trump announced that he will impose import taxes of 100 per cent on pharmaceutical drugs, 50 per cent on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30 per cent on upholstered furniture and 25 per cent on heavy trucks starting on October 1. The move from the US could have major repercussions for key Indian drugmakers.

Here’s what Trump said on Truth Social

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that the pharmaceutical tariffs would not apply to companies that are building manufacturing plants in the United States, which he defined as either "breaking ground" or being "under construction". However, it was unclear how the tariffs would apply to companies that already have factories in the US.

“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. ‘IS BUILDING’ will be defined as, ‘breaking ground’ and/or ‘under construction,’” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's devotion to tariffs did not end with trade frameworks

The posts on his social media site on Thursday showed that Trump's devotion to tariffs did not end with the trade frameworks and import taxes that were launched in August, a reflection of the president's confidence that taxes will help to reduce the government's budget deficit while increasing domestic manufacturing. But the additional tariffs risk intensifying inflation that is already elevated, as well as slowing economic growth, as employers getting acclimated to Trump's previous import taxes grapple with new levels of uncertainty.

"We have begun to see goods prices showing through into higher inflation," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned in a recent news conference, adding that higher costs for goods account for "most" or potentially "all" of the increase in inflation levels this year.

It should be noted that the US in 2024 imported nearly USD 233 billion in pharmaceutical and medicinal products, according to the Census Bureau. The prospect of prices doubling for some medicines could send shock waves to voters as health care expenses, as well as the costs of Medicare and Medicaid, potentially increase.

Why is it a matter of concern for India?

It should be noted that the US is the largest market for Indian drugmakers, especially in the affordable generic medicines space.

Moreover, India has exported $3.6 billion (Rs 31,626 crore) worth of pharmaceutical products to the US in 2024, and another $3.7 billion (Rs 32,505 crore) in just the first half of 2025.

Various Indian drugmakers such as Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Aurobindo have long benefited from the US market’s reliance on lower-cost Indian generics.

Even as the Trump’s tariff announcement mainly aimed at branded and patented drugs - segments dominated by multinational giants - uncertainty looms over whether complex generics and specialty medicines from India might also fall under scrutiny.

Indian exports have already been facing facing 50% tariffs in the US, which according to Trump also includes a 25% 'penalty' for continued purchase of Russian oil.

50 per cent tariff imposed on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities

Trump further added that foreign manufacturers of furniture and cabinetry were flooding the United States with their products and that tariffs must be applied "for National Security and other reasons".

The new tariffs on cabinetry could further increase the costs for homebuilders at a time when many people seeking to buy a house feel priced out by the mix of housing shortages and high mortgage rates.

The US President said that foreign-made heavy trucks and parts are hurting domestic producers. "Large Truck Company Manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks, and others, will be protected from the onslaught of outside interruptions," Trump posted.

For ling time, Trump has maintained that tariffs are the key to forcing companies to invest more in domestic factories. He has dismissed fears that importers would simply pass along much of the cost of the taxes to consumers and businesses in the form of higher prices.

With inputs from AP

