Natanz nuclear facility impacted after Israeli strike, contamination reported: IAEA says 'deeply concerning' Addressing the UN Security Council, IAEA chief stated that while the underground centrifuge halls at Natanz remain intact, the above-ground infrastructure was destroyed, resulting in contamination at the site.

New Delhi:

In the wake of Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that while there is no external radiological impact on the environment or surrounding population, however, the attack has caused internal radiological and chemical contamination at the site.

The destruction of the above-ground Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant and associated electrical infrastructure has potentially compromised critical centrifuges underground due to a complete power outage.

"Israel destroyed the above-ground part of the Natanz nuclear facility. There are no indications of damage to the underground enrichment facilities at the site, but the power outage may have affected the centrifuges. There is radioactive and chemical contamination at the site," Grossi told the 15-member Council.

Grossi reiterated that nuclear facilities must not be attacked under any circumstances, warning of long-term implications for both human and environmental safety. “Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security,” he said.

'Deeply concerning': IAEA chief

Grossi briefed the UN Security Council on the aftermath of Israel's military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, confirming that the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz was destroyed. The site had been enriching uranium up to 60% U-235.



The attack also demolished all electricity infrastructure at the facility, including substations, power supply buildings, and backup generators. While no physical damage was found in the underground cascade hall, the loss of power may have caused indirect damage to sensitive centrifuges, he said.

“The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets. The Agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country," Grossi added.

Iran confirms multiple sites targeted; extent still unclear

Iranian authorities informed the IAEA that military strikes also occurred near other sensitive sites, including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and various facilities in Esfahan. These include the fuel plate fabrication plant, uranium conversion facility, and an enriched uranium dioxide powder plant.

However, Grossi stated that the agency does not yet have sufficient information to confirm the extent of damage to those facilities. Military activity in the vicinity was confirmed.

IAEA remains on alert, urges restraint and diplomacy

The IAEA's Incident and Emergency Center is in continuous contact with Iranian officials and has set up a senior task force to monitor developments 24/7. The agency also remains in touch with its inspectors on the ground in both Iran and Israel to ensure their safety.

Grossi expressed readiness to travel to the region immediately to assess the situation and reaffirmed the IAEA’s role as a neutral platform for technical dialogue. “The only sustainable path forward, for Iran, for Israel, and the region, is one grounded in diplomacy and dialogue,” he said.

The IAEA emphasized its continued commitment to supporting peaceful nuclear cooperation and non-proliferation, and it stands ready to deploy nuclear safety experts to affected areas if necessary.