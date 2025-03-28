Myanmar: Why is this region prone to earthquakes and what would have led to today's deadly tremors? Myanmar is one of the most prone areas to earthquakes in the world as it features among the high-risk regions on the Global Seismic Risk Map. Notably, Sagaing Fault is an important earthquake-prone fault in Myanmar.

Two violent earthquakes rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, resulting in the collapse of a building in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, and prompting evacuations across the city, as well as in neighbouring Myanmar. A New York Times report claim that over 20 people are dead in Myanmar due to the violent earthquake of 7.7 magnitude. It was followed by another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4, which shook the area 12 minutes later.According to the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ Centre for Geosciences, the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), with an epicentre in Myanmar.

Notably, Myanmar is one of the most prone regions to earthquakes, as it features in the red zone with a high risk of earthquakes on the Global Seismic Risk Map.

What is Sagaing Fault?

The Sagaing Fault is an important earthquake-prone fault in Myanmar, running from central to northern Myanmar. It is a major tectonic boundary between the Burma microplate and the Indian plate. This fault is caused by the movement of the Indian and Eurasian plates, and the cities along which are included in the most earthquake-prone areas in Myanmar.

The authorities have warned that the Sagaing Fault is one of the most geologically dangerous areas in Myanmar, and it is important to be prepared for the risk to be reduced by building earthquake-resistant buildings and educating the public about earthquake hazard protection.

Myanmar declares state of emergency

Myanmar's military-run government declared a state of emergency in six regions and states including the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay, but with the country in the midst of a prolonged bloody civil war it was not clear how help would get to many regions.

In Bangkok, a construction worker was killed when rubble from the collapsing building site hit his truck and another was crushed by the falling debris, rescue worker Songwut Wangpon told reporters.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said in all three people were killed at the site and 90 are missing. He offered no more details about the ongoing rescue efforts but first responders said that seven people had been rescued so far from outside the collapsed building.

