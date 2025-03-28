Myanmar, Thailand declare emergency as strong earthquake jolts several regions Both Myanmar and Bangkok declared emergency after a strong earthquake jolted several regions in both countries. The tremor struck Myanmar almost 16 km northwest of Sagaing city at a depth of 10 km.

After a strong earthquake hit Bangkok, Thailand, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced a state of emergency in the capital city. In a post on X, the Thai Public Relations Department said, "Thai PM declares Bangkok an emergency zone after Myanmar’s quake triggers building collapse. Authorities issue nationwide alerts, advise the public via SMS and media, and mobilise security forces. Airports, hospitals, and transport are on standby. Citizens urged to avoid high-rises."

Myanmar declares a state of emergency

Earlier, Myanmar was jolted by an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on Friday. The tremor struck 16 km northwest of Sagaing city at a depth of 10 km. In the wake of the earthquake, Myanmar has also declared a state of emergency in six regions and states.

State-run MRTV television said the military-run government's proclamation includes the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay after the earthquake and a strong aftershock hit midday.

Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war, and many areas are not easily accessible. It was not immediately clear what relief efforts the military would be able to provide.

Two dead due to earthquake in Thailand: Thai authorities

Thai emergency responders say two people have been found dead and an unknown number of others are still under the rubble of a building that collapsed after a massive earthquake hit the capital, Bangkok.

Rescue worker Songwut Wangpon told reporters another seven people had been found alive, as he spoke outside the tall pile of rubble that was once a high-rise building under construction.

A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran.

Police told The Associated Press they were responding to the scene near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak Market, and had no immediate information on how many workers were on the site at the time of the collapse.

(With inputs from AP)

