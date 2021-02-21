Sunday, February 21, 2021
     
Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected Parliament was due to convene.

New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2021 10:12 IST
Myanmar on Friday blocked access to Wikipedia in all languages, reported Sputnik citing NetBlocks - a traffic monitoring service. "Confirmed: #Myanmar has blocked all language editions of the Wikipedia online encyclopedia, part of a widening post-coup internet censorship regime imposed by the military junta," NetBlocks wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

NetBlocks also informed that internet services in the country had been blacked out for the past six days.

The blockade on the internet has adversely affected online shops. Online shop owners said that the sales have declined by half in recent days following disruptions in connectivity.

Moreover, the recent political events have turned businesses away from the digital platform, reported Myanmar Times.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected Parliament was due to convene.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country. 

