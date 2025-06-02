Flamethrower attack in Colorado leaves several injured, FBI calls it 'targeted terror' In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents have joined local law enforcement on the scene.

New Delhi:

Multiple people were burned during an attack at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Sunday while participating in a march for Israeli hostages, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Authorities say a man carried out the assault during the demonstration, leaving several individuals injured with burn-related wounds. The nature of the substance or device used in the attack has not yet been disclosed.

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” said Patel.

Further details about the suspect, the number of injured, and the motive remain under investigation.