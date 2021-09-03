Follow us on Image Source : AP Mullah Baradar, Taliban co-founder, to lead new govt in Afghanistan: Report

Mullah Baradar, who currently heads the Taliban's political office, is likely to lead the new government in Afghanistan. Son of killed Taliban founder Mullah Omar, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will be inducted on top posts in the government, international news agency Reuters reported quoting sources.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, a Taliban official said," All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government."

Earlier, reports claimed that Taliban's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada will be 'supreme authority'. In the new set-up, 60-year-old Mullah Akhundzada will be the Supreme Leader of the Taliban government, which will follow the pattern of the Iranian leadership.

In Iran, the supreme leader is the highest political and religious authority of the country. He ranks above the president and appoints the heads of the military, the government, and the judiciary. The supreme leader has final say in the political, religious and military affairs of the country.

Meanwhile, governors, police chiefs and police commanders for several provinces and districts have already been appointed by the Taliban.

The Taliban seized control of capital Kabul on August 15 thus completing collapse of Afghanistan's elected government under President Ashraf Ghani who fled the country.

The US troops completed their pullout from the war-ravaged country a day ahead of the deadline of August 31. The final days of the US presence in Afghanistan were filled with chaos, bloodshed, desperation, fear and panic as troops attempted to stave off attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), while trying to coordinate a massive exodus of people out of the country.

