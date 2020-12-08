Image Source : ANI BREAKING: Nepal announces newly measured height of Mount Everest at 8848.86 meters

8848.86 metres is the newly-measured height of Mount Everest, Nepal's Foreign Minister announced on Tuesday. Mount Everest continues to be the tallest mountain on Planet Earth.

Nepal undertook the initiation to measure the height of the world's tallest peak after speculations that widely accepted that the height of 8,848 metres might not be the actual length after the 2015 earthquake which shook the nation.

While deploying Nepali officials and experts to re-measure the mountain's height, the Government of Nepal also coordinated with China in its domestic efforts. During Chinese President Xi Jinping's Nepal visit in 2019, both nations signed an agreement to jointly announce the height of the world's tallest peak.

Measured in 1954 by Survey of India, 8,848 metres is the widely accepted and recognized height of Sagarmatha, the Nepali name for the famed world's tallest peak.

