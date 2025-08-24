Moscow claims Kyiv drone strike hit Russian nuclear plant on Ukraine's Independence Day Firefighters also responded to a blaze at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad region, home to a major fuel export terminal. The regional governor said approximately 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down, with debris igniting the fire.

As Ukraine celebrated its 34th Independence Day on Sunday, the ongoing war with Russia intensified, with drone attacks, missile strikes, and international diplomacy dominating headlines. Russia accused Ukraine of launching a massive wave of drone attacks that included strikes on a nuclear facility, while world leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty.

Drone attacks hit Russian nuclear facility and port

Russia claimed that Ukrainian drones targeted several power and energy infrastructure facilities overnight, including a nuclear power plant in the western Kursk region, sparking a fire. The blaze, reportedly caused by a damaged transformer, was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported. Radiation levels remained within safe limits, according to the plant’s press office on Telegram.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) acknowledged the reports but stated it had not yet independently confirmed the incident. Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated the importance of safeguarding all nuclear facilities, emphasising that “every nuclear facility must be protected at all times.”

In a separate incident, Russian firefighters responded to a fire at the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, a key fuel export terminal. The regional governor said about 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down, but falling debris triggered a fire.

Russia, Ukraine exchange drone and missile strikes

Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed it intercepted 95 Ukrainian drones over various parts of the country on Saturday night and into Sunday. In response, Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched 72 drones and decoys, along with one cruise missile, into Ukrainian territory during the same period. Of these, 48 drones were either shot down or jammed, Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy: Our future is up to us alone

The escalation in attacks coincided with Ukraine’s 34th Independence Day, commemorating its 1991 break from the Soviet Union. Speaking from Kyiv’s iconic Independence Square, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a defiant address, emphasising Ukraine’s resilience and determination to secure a peaceful future.

“We are building a Ukraine that will have enough strength and power to live in security and peace,” Zelenskyy said. “What our future will be is up to us alone.” He also made a veiled reference to the U.S.–Russia summit in Alaska, signalling that Ukraine would not allow itself to be sidelined in international diplomacy. “The world respects Ukraine. It perceives Ukraine as an equal,” he added.

International support grows

Several global leaders marked the occasion with renewed pledges of support:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on Sunday and met with President Zelenskyy.

U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg attended the celebrations and was awarded the Order of Merit (1st degree) by Zelenskyy.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced a 7 billion kroner ($695 million) military aid package focused on air defense. Norway and Germany are jointly funding two Patriot missile systems, including support for air defence radar.

Pope Leo XIV appeals for peace

Marking the sombre undertone of the day, Pope Leo XIV prayed for peace in Ukraine during his Sunday blessing at the Vatican. Calling Ukraine a "martyred country," he urged global leaders to pursue dialogue over warfare. In a telegram sent to President Zelenskyy, the Pope offered prayers for all Ukrainians and expressed hope for a path to lasting peace.

“I implore the Lord to move the hearts of people of goodwill, that the clamour of arms may fall silent and give way to dialogue,” he wrote.

Fighting rages on in Donetsk

Despite the symbolic importance of the day, the situation on the battlefield remains dire. In eastern Ukraine, fierce clashes continue in the Donetsk region, where Russia claimed it had captured two villages on Saturday. These claims highlight the ongoing volatility and shifting front lines in one of the war’s most heavily contested zones.

