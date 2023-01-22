Monterey Park shooting: At least 10 killed in gunfire at Chinese New Year festival near Los Angeles

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Monterey Park shooting: In another incident of gun violence, at least ten people have been killed and several injured after in a mass shooting in Monterey Park city, near Los Angeles on Saturday, BBC reported on SundayAccording to the UK-based publication, the incident happened in Monterey Park, located about 13km east of Los Angeles, after 10 pm local time on Saturday.

As per the reports, nearly thousand of people had earlier gathered in the city for the Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club. The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10 p.m.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

