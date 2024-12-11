MIT suspends PhD student Prahlad Iyengar over pro-Palestine essay | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : X Prahlad Iyengar has been suspended for his essay 'On Pacifism'.

An Indian-origin Phd student Prahlad Iyengar who was restricted from entering the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus after he wrote a pro-Palestine essay earlier has now been suspended till January 2026. This could effectively terminate his five-year NSF fellowship. In connection to this the MIT Coalition Against Apartheid has launched a protest calling the institute’s decision a blow to freedom of speech.

Iyengar was pursuing a PhD from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. His essay ‘On Pacifism’ was published in the October issue of the student journal Written Revolution, which now stands banned in the campus.

The MIT noted that Iyengar’s essay comprised language that could be “interpreted as a call for violent or destructive forms of protests”.

In an email, MIT Dean of Student Life David Warren Randall wrote that the article made “several troubling statements” and also contained images that incorporated the logo of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the US State Department.

“At this time, you are directed to no longer distribute this issue of Written Revolution on MIT’s campus. You are also prohibited from distributing it elsewhere using the MIT name or that of any MIT-recognized organisation,” MIT dead said.

This is not the first time that Iyengar was suspended, he was suspended last year during pro-Palestine rallies.

The MIT Coalition Against Apartheid said this ‘harsh sanction’ will disrupt Iyengar’s academic career. “Prahlad is now appealing his case with the Chancellor to revoke or reduce the unjust sanctions against him. We have launched a campaign to put pressure on MIT's administration to stop criminalizing students who stand on the right side of history. We call on all organizations and institutions of conscience to sign on and stand up to MIT's repression,” it said.