Missiles target US consulate in north Iraq, America suspects Iran's involvement

The attack comes several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the attack Wednesday and vowed revenge.

Baghdad Updated on: March 13, 2022 7:19 IST
Highlights

  • At least six missiles were fired Sunday toward the U.S. consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil.
  • A U.S. official said the missiles were launched from neighboring Iran.

At least six missiles were fired Sunday toward the U.S. consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil, with several missiles hitting the building, Iraqi and U.S. security officials said. Apart from Irbil, missiles were also fired at dawn at Arbil, the capital of autonomous Kurdistan in northern Iraq, said the governor, reported news agency AFP. A U.S. official said the missiles were launched from neighboring Iran. 

The official said that there is no report on casualties, and that information in still coming in. The attack comes several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the attack Wednesday and vowed revenge.

The Iraqi security officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties from the attack, which occurred shortly after midnight and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with regulations. One of the officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran, without elaborating. On Sunday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the attacks in Irbil, without saying where they originated.

The attack comes as negotiations in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a “pause” over Russian demands about sanctions targeting Moscow over its war on Ukraine.

(With AP, AFP inputs)

