Mexico: At least 11 killed in violent clash between criminal gang, village residents | WATCH

A violent clash between gunmen from a criminal gang and residents of a small farming community broke out in central Mexico, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people, according to authorities. Police said that the clash occurred in the hamlet of Texcaltitlan, about 130 kilometers southwest of the capital Mexico City.

Dramatic visuals of the fight emerged on social media showing villagers in cowboy hats with sickles and hunting rifles chasing down suspected gang members amid gunfire. Reports on social media suggested that the villagers were tired of being extorted by the cartel.

Meanwhile, the attackers seemed to be wearing military-style uniforms, some with helmets. Villagers reportedly set their bodies and vehicles on fire during the fight that claimed 11 lives. According to local media, gunmen from the Familia Michoacana gunmen had come earlier to demand local farmers to pay a per-acre (hectare) extortion fee.

Eight of the deceased were gang members, while three village residents also died in the clash, said the police. Although the gang was not identified, the violent Familia Michoacana drug cartel has been dominant in that area for a decade. State police are working with the National Guard and other authorities to provide more details on the incident.

Drug cartels in Mexico have been known to extort money from almost any legitimate or illicit business that they can, sometimes attacking or burning ranches, farms or stores that refuse to pay. Moreover, Familia Michoacana is known for its brazen attacks on people, including the police.

The gang was involved in the massacre of 20 townspeople in the town of Totolapan in neighboring Guerrero state in 2022, during which the town's mayor and his father were also killed.

