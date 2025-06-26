Mass shooting in Mexico: 12 killed as gunmen open fire at festival gathering in Guanajuato Twelve people were killed and around 20 injured when gunmen opened fire during a street celebration for St John the Baptist in Irapuato, Guanajuato, on June 25. The attack, which caused panic among revellers, is under investigation. President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the violence.

At least 12 people were killed and around 20 others injured in a mass shooting late Tuesday during a street celebration in the city of Irapuato in Mexico’s Guanajuato state, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The attack occurred as locals were dancing and drinking in the street to mark the feast of St John the Baptist, a traditional community event. The festivities turned into chaos when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the crowd. Videos shared online show people screaming and scrambling to escape the gunfire.

Rodolfo Gómez Cervantes, a local government official in Irapuato, said the death toll had risen to 12 by Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are still investigating the incident, with President Claudia Sheinbaum condemning the attack and promising accountability.

This is the latest in a series of violent attacks in Guanajuato, one of Mexico’s most violent states. Just last month, seven people were killed in San Bartolo de Berrios during a shooting at a church-organised event.

Guanajuato, located northwest of Mexico City, has seen intense conflict between rival organised crime groups vying for control over territory and illicit markets. According to government data, the state recorded 1,435 homicides in the first five months of 2025 — more than double the figure reported in any other Mexican state.

Authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators or confirm whether the shooting was linked to organised crime.

(With inputs from AP)