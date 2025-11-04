Medieval tower partly collapses in Rome; one rescued, several injured A worker trapped under debris was rescued after part of Rome’s medieval Torre dei Conti collapsed during renovation work. The accident injured several workers and led to a diplomatic exchange between Italy and Russia.

Rescuers in Rome saved a worker who was trapped when part of the Torre dei Conti, a 13th-century tower under renovation, collapsed on Monday. The man was injured and taken to a hospital. Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, said they hope he will recover soon. Rome Prefect Lamberto Giannini said the man was pulled from the rubble after a long and difficult rescue mission. The worker, a Romanian national, remained conscious throughout the ordeal, according to the Romanian foreign ministry.

How the collapse happened

The tower partially collapsed shortly before noon, sending rubble into the street and covering the area in thick white dust. Three other workers were safely evacuated, one of them in serious condition, the fire department said. A second partial collapse occurred about an hour and a half later, creating more clouds of dust. Firefighters had already set up protective barriers around the trapped man, which helped shield him from further harm.

One worker, 67-year-old Ottaviano, said he escaped from a balcony just in time. “It was not safe. I just want to go home,” he said, still covered in white dust.

About the Torre dei Conti

The Torre dei Conti, located near the Colosseum and the Imperial Forum, is one of Rome’s famous medieval towers. Renovation work on the tower began in June 2025 with funding from the European Union. The project included asbestos removal and was nearly complete.

According to Rome’s Directorate of Cultural Heritage, the collapses affected a buttress, the base, and later part of the stairwell and roof. Safety checks had earlier confirmed the site was suitable for restoration work. Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova linked the accident to Italy’s support for Ukraine, saying on Telegram, “As long as the Italian government keeps wasting taxpayers’ money, all of Italy will collapse, from the economy to its towers.”

Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani called her comments “shameful and unacceptable.” The Italian government later summoned Russia’s ambassador over the remarks.