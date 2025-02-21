India reacts to Trump's claim that Biden admin wanted to get 'someone else elected' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in the weekly media presser said that the revelations that have surfaced are "deeply troubling"

In response to US President Donald Trump's assertion that the Biden administration provided USD 21 million dollars to "get someone else elected" in India, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in the weekly media presser said that the revelations that have surfaced are "deeply troubling." Jaiswal added that the development has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

He added, "It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, so relevant authorities are looking into, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently," says MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on US President Donald Trump's remark that 'USAID’s 21 Million to India to “get someone else elected."