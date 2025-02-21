India rejects Turkiye President Erdogan's comments on Kashmir: 'Unwarranted, unacceptable' The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that India rejects Türkiye President Erdogan’s recent comments over Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday rejected Turkiye President Erdogan’s recent comments over Kashmir, calling it "objectionable." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing the weekly media presser, said that India has lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador. Jaiswal underscored that such "unwarranted statements" concerning India's territorial integrity and sovereignty are "unacceptable."

While emphasising that Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India, the MEA spokesperson said, "It would have been better if Pakistan's policy of using cross-border terrorism against India, which remains the biggest threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, had been called out."