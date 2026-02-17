Massive sinkhole in Indonesia's Central Aceh Regency expands, threatens farmland and homes | Video

Jakarta:

A massive sinkhole in Central Aceh Regency, Indonesia, has widened to nearly three hectares, cutting through farmland and edging closer to nearby homes. Drone footage shows the massive crater slicing across cultivated fields, highlighting the scale of the land collapse.

Local farmers report that the ground continues to shift even without rainfall, raising fears of further damage. Authorities have warned that the unstable soil in the area continues to move due to landslide activity.

Several farmers have expressed deep anguish over the loss of their agricultural land. Many are seeking compensation from the government or the provision of replacement land for their lost farms. Residents also noted that the land lacks rocky layers, leaving the soil loose and increasing the risk of landslides.

Sinkhole moves close to residents

Field inspections reveal that the sinkhole’s edges are both collapsing and widening at an average rate of 1 meter per day, according to media reports. With the sinkhole now only about 400 meters from the nearby community, residents are deeply concerned.

To prevent power disruptions, the government has been moving power poles away from the danger zone. At the same time, the Ministry of Public Works has temporarily stopped releasing the community’s wastewater into the area, aiming to reduce soil weakening and lower the risk of further collapses.

What is a sinkhole?

A sinkhole is a depression or hole in the ground that forms when the surface collapses into an underground cavity. These cavities typically develop in areas with soluble rocks like limestone, gypsum, or salt, which are gradually dissolved by water over time. As the rock erodes, voids form beneath the surface, and eventually, the ground above can no longer support its weight, causing a collapse.

Sinkholes can appear suddenly or develop gradually, depending on the type of sinkhole and the thickness of the soil covering the cavity. Sinkholes can cause significant damage to roads, buildings, and infrastructure, and human activities like groundwater pumping or mining can increase their occurrence. Understanding their formation helps in identifying high-risk areas and preventing potential hazards.