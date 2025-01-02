Mass shooting in New York: At least 11 shot at Queens nightclub, cops rush to spot

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/SOCIAL Mass shooting in New York.

In a mass shooting in a New York night club, at least 11 people have been reported to be shot at. According to law enforcement sources, the gunfire broke out near the Amazura event. As per the latest updates, three injured managed to walk to a local hospital for treatment, while others were also taken to a local medical facilities.

The incident took place around 11:20 pm as gun sounds were heard near the night club. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is yet to release any details of the incident. Some social media posts coming from reporters and locals hint at a large police presence near the club.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident coming from the US, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded late evening on Wednesday bursting into flames outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to officials and videos on social media.

A US Army veteran driving a pickup truck that bore the flag of the Islamic State group wrought carnage on New Orleans' raucous New Year's celebration, killing 15 people as he steered around a police blockade and slammed into revellers before being shot dead by police.

The FBI said it was investigating the attack early Wednesday as a terrorist act and did not believe the driver acted alone. Investigators found guns and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device in the vehicle, along with other devices elsewhere in the city's famed French Quarter.

