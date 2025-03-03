Mark Zuckerberg's old hoodie auctioned for over Rs 13 lakh, proceeds to benefit Texas school children The auction was conducted by Julians Auctions as part of their "Spotlight: History and Technology" series. Zuckerberg described the hoodie as one of his all-time favourites.

New York: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been in the spotlight for a surprising reason as a vintage hoodie from his early Facebook days recently fetched over $15,000 (INR 13.10 lakh) at an auction. According to Business Insider, this cherished hoodie even bears a handwritten note by Zuckerberg himself, crafted on Facebook stationery and handed over to the undisclosed buyer.

Zuckerberg described the hoodie as one of his all-time favourites, recalling, "I used to wear it all the time in the early days. It even has our original mission statement printed on the inside. Enjoy." The personal touch and nostalgia attached to the garment clearly resonated with collectors and fans alike.

The auction was conducted by Julians Auctions as part of their "Spotlight: History and Technology" series on last Thursday. Although initial estimates placed the hoodie’s value between $1,000 and $2,000, the bidding quickly escalated, and after receiving 22 bids, the final hammer price reached an impressive $15,875.

Interestingly, the hoodie dates back to 2010 when Zuckerberg was named Time's Person of the Year, and the blockbuster film The Social Network hit theaters. This period marked a defining moment in both his personal journey and Facebook’s evolution. In a heartening twist, it has been announced that all proceeds from the auction will be dedicated to supporting schoolchildren in Texas.

Zuckerberg celebrates wife's birthday

Two days ago on March 1, Mark Zuckerberg shared a new video wherein he can be seen ripping off his tuxedo to reveal a jumpsuit. This was the same jumpsuit that Benson Boone wore at the 2025 Grammys 2025 while he was performing Beautiful Things.

To celebrate wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday, Zuckerberg left no stone unturned to make the occasion a joyous one. Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote, "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single."

In the video, the Meta CEO can be seen entering the party in a black and white tuxedo and going to the stage. At this point, with the two people, he rips off his tuxedo to reveal the dazzling blue jumpsuit, similar to what Boone did. Then, he goes on to jump on the stage and sing a song.

