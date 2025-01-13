Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Vaishnaw fact-checks Mark Zuckerberg on Lok Sabha poll results, says 'disappointing to see misinformation'

Vaishnaw fact-checks Mark Zuckerberg on Lok Sabha poll results, says 'disappointing to see misinformation'

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's remarks come after Mark Zuckerberg's claim that following the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbent governments, including India's, are expected to lose the 2024 elections.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Jan 13, 2025 20:37 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 20:37 IST
vaishnaw mark zuckerberg
Image Source : PTI Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday fact-checked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on his claim that after the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost elections in 2024, asserting that his statement was "factually incorrect".

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said as the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 general election involving more than 640 million (64 crore) voters.

"People of India reaffirmed their trust in the NDA led by PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. Mr Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect," the Information and Broadcasting Minister noted.

Zuckerberg had reportedly claimed in a podcast that in elections around the world in 2024, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost power.

"From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust," Vaishnaw asserted.

Tagging Meta, he said it is "disappointing" to see misinformation from Zuckerberg himself. "Let's uphold facts and credibility," Vaishnaw said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement