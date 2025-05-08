Marco Rubio reaches out to Shehbaz Sharif, asks Pakistan to work with India to reduce tensions India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists.

Islamabad:

For the first time after India launched Operation Sindoor, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached out to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stressing that the US is closely monitoring the situation in South Asia. Rubio stated that the US is committed to ensuring peace and stability in the region. The US also stressed the need for both Pakistan and India to work together to reduce tensions.

Pakistan PM Sharif accused India of "violating Pakistan's sovereignty and disturbing regional peace". He reiterated "resolve to safeguard Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs", adding that his country "has the right to act in self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter".

Moreover, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor', sources said. They said the defence minister also informed the leaders that it was an ongoing operation and that India would hit back if Pakistan attacks in the wake of India's targeted strike.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the meeting that it was convened to evolve a broad political consensus on the issue, and leaders showed maturity and did not indulge in bickering.

The leaders also shared their concerns over the issue of national security and the safety of all Indians, especially in border areas, but extended all support and said that the nation was united in this fight against terrorism.

"The entire nation is united with the government and the armed forces," Rijiju said. He also said that the Defence Minister told the meeting that "we don't do politics just for forming governments, but also to build the nation".

"The Raksha mantri told the meeting that it was an ongoing operation and that is why he cannot share the technical details of Operation Sindoor that was launched by the Indian armed forces," he said.

