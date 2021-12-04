31 killed by terrorists' attack on bus in Mali: Source

Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
The incident took place not far from the eastern Malian town of Bandiagara, the Mopti region, according to the source.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bamako Updated on: December 04, 2021 8:33 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/ ANI

  • At least 31 people were killed after terrorists' attack on a bus in Mali
  • The incident took place not far from the eastern Malian town of Bandiagara, the Mopti region
  • Mali's situation was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories

At least 31 people were killed and eight others injured after terrorists' attack on a bus in Mali, a source told news agency Sputnik. The incident took place not far from the eastern Malian town of Bandiagara, the Mopti region, according to the source.

Mali's situation was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. 

The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.  

(with ANI inputs)

