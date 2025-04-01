Massive gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia's Putra Heights triggers evacuations | VIDEO A huge gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia's Putra Heights created a towering fireball, forcing evacuations. Authorities confirmed a pipeline leak as the cause.

A massive explosion rocked Malaysia's Putra Heights in Selangor state on Tuesday after a fire broke out inside a gas pipeline, creating a huge mushroom cloud visible for kilometers. Authorities immediately ordered evacuations from nearby residential areas as emergency teams battled to control the inferno. Eyewitnesses captured dramatic footage of the towering blaze, which quickly spread across social media. The explosion occurred near a gas station in Putra Heights, central Selangor, prompting concerns over further blasts.

Fire Department Director Wan Mohamad Razali Wan Ismail told The Star that firefighters were deployed to the scene, identifying a burst pipeline as the source of the fire.

Pipeline leak identified as cause

Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, speaking to Malay Mail, said a distress call was received around 8:10 AM. "The fire involved a leaking Petronas gas pipeline, with approximately 500 meters of the pipeline engulfed in flames," he confirmed.

Fire rescue teams, including engines, medical response vehicles, water tankers, and hazardous materials units, were deployed to contain the disaster.

Casualties and evacuations underway

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties. However, BNO News reported that several homes caught fire, and some individuals were trapped inside. The exact number of affected residents remains unclear.

Victims have been provided medical assistance at a temporary relief center set up at the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall. Several individuals with burn injuries are awaiting medical attention.

Efforts to prevent further explosions

The affected gas pipeline has been shut down, and rescue teams are working to exhaust the remaining fuel to prevent further explosions. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as investigations into the cause of the fire proceed.

