Majority of Americans don't want Trump to take control of Greenland, survey finds The survey shows just 25% of Americans support an effort to take control of Greenland, with opposition cutting across most political groups.

Washington:

Three-quarters of Americans say they oppose the United States attempting to take control of Greenland, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The findings suggest that President Donald Trump’s push to expand America’s territory faces strong public resistance.

The survey shows just 25% of Americans support an effort to take control of the Danish territory, with opposition cutting across most political groups.

Republicans split, Democrats strongly opposed

Even among the president’s supporters, opinion is evenly divided. Around 50% of Republicans and Republican leaning independents say they back the move, while an equal share oppose it. Democrats and Democratic leaning independents are overwhelmingly against the idea, with 94 per cent opposed, including 80% who say they strongly oppose it. About 8 in 10 independents with no party leaning also say they are opposed.

Trump reiterated his stance on Wednesday in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, saying that “anything less” than US control of Greenland was “unacceptable”. The comments came ahead of a White House meeting between Danish officials, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which appeared to make little progress towards resolving differences.

Limited support for broader US expansion

The poll indicates little public appetite for a wider policy of territorial or military expansion. This comes as Trump has praised the military capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, later saying the US would now “run” the country, and as he has threatened Iran’s leadership over its crackdown on protests.

Nearly 60% of Americans say they are concerned that Trump has gone too far in trying to expand US power over other countries. Only about a third believe his actions have been about right. A majority, 55%, say he has already gone too far in using the US military to achieve his goals. Meanwhile, 57% now say Trump’s foreign policy decisions have hurt America’s standing in the world, up from 53% last summer.

Americans divided on military action in Venezuela

Opinion is more closely split on US military action in Venezuela. Overall, 52% oppose the decision to use force, while 48% support it. Many respondents also express concern about the stability of the Venezuelan government and the likelihood of prolonged US military involvement.

Ahead of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s scheduled visit to the White House on Thursday, there is broader resistance to US efforts to control the actions of Venezuela’s government now that Maduro has been removed from power. About 58 per cent oppose this approach, with strong opposition outweighing strong support by 31 to 13 per cent.

