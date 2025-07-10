Los Angeles: Around 15 workers trapped after tunnel collapses in Wilmington Area

An industrial tunnel collapsed late Wednesday in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles, trapping approximately 15 workers inside, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). The incident has prompted a major emergency response operation. As of the latest updates, no injuries have been confirmed. The situation remains fluid as rescue teams work to reach those trapped underground.
Rescue efforts underway with over 100 responders
The LAFD reported that the collapse occurred nearly six miles (10 km) from the tunnel’s only access point, complicating rescue efforts. Over 100 emergency responders have been deployed to the scene to assist in the operation.
City mobilises resources
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The City of Los Angeles has mobilised resources to the tunnel collapse in Wilmington.” Efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety and rescue of the trapped workers.
Investigation and updates expected
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the collapse. Investigations are expected once rescue operations are completed. The city continues to monitor the situation closely.